Kaabil box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan’s film getting an edge over Raees?

Ask any producer or distributor and they would tell you why clashes aren’t good for profits. No wonder filmmakers and actors go to a great length to avoid box office face-offs. It was assumed that Shah Rukh Khan’s sheer star power will give Raees an edge over Kaabil. Both Kaabil and Raees released on January 25 after a series of allegations and disagreements from both sides. Raees was going well ahead of Kaabil in terms of box office numbers. The difference between both films was around Rs 35-40 crore during the first weekend. However, Kaabil has picked up and now the difference in their collections seems to be narrowing down with each passing day.

It seems people are rooting for Hrithik Roshan’s character-driven performance in Kaabil. The audience is finding an emotional connect with the story. Shah Rukh’s on-screen charisma hasn’t materialised that well into box office numbers on weekdays. Both films are going neck-to-neck in terms of profits over the week. Kaabil collected Rs 5.25 crore and Rs 6.40 crore on February 2 and February 3. Inc comparison, Raees collected Rs 6.25 crore and Rs 6.60 crore on the two days respectively.

Raees and Kaabil have collected Rs 128.96 crore and Rs 97.03 crore respectively in ten days.

Karan Johar recently said in an interview that how challenging it is to find a release date in order to avoid a clash. He said that he doesn’t want to release a movie on Eid as it is Salman Khan’s territory. “We have to see lot of verticals before releasing a film. We have to strategies a release date, the post work of a film is very critical. The release date is becoming more challenging and we toy with it a lot,” Karan said in an interview with PTI.

Hrithik and father Rakesh Roshan expressed their unhappiness and discomfort over their film’s clash with Shah Rukh film Raees. Both were probably aware of SRK’s clout as a star. Rakesh changed the release date of Kaabil to January 25. Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment eventually shifted the release of Raees to the same day from earlier scheduled date of January 26. This sort of tussle isn’t unusual, given everyone wants to release their films during the festive season. One has seen it in the past too, with big ticket films like Bajirao Mastaani-Dilwale and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil-Shivaay clashing at the theatres.

Check out the day-wise collections of Raees and Kaabil on weekdays:

Raees:

Day 6 – Monday -Rs 8.25 crore

Day 7 – Tuesday- Rs 7.52 crore

Day 8 – Wednesday – Rs 7.1 crore

Day 9 – Thursday- Rs 6.25 crore

Day 10 – Friday – Rs 6.60 crore

Kaabil:

Day 6 – Monday – Rs 6.04 crore

Day 7 – Tuesday – Rs 6.10 crore

Day 8 – Wednesday- Rs 5.70 crore

Day 9 – Thursday- Rs 5.25 crore

Day 10 – Friday- Rs 6.40 crore

