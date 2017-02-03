Kaabil box office collection day 10: Hrithik Roshan film few steps away from Rs 100-cr club

Kaabil box office collection day 10: Despite clashes, Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam shines with success. Kaabil box office collection day 10: Despite clashes, Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam shines with success.

Kaabil has been going strong at box office and is now all set to entertain the audience in Pakistan. A happy Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to share, “Kaabil just released in Karachi tonite. India gave it so much love. Hope it gets the same love from Pakistan as well.” Much like it was expected, the film has shown steps of progression. On the ninth day, the film made Rs 90 crore and the day later it made more.

Despite heavy competition, Sanjay Gupta’s film managed to sail smoothly at the box office. This Friday, Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood and Disha Patani’s film Kung Fu Yoga released at the theatres but indianexpress.com have confirmed that the viewers were quite disappointed with the Sino-Indian film project and are still preferring Hrithik Roshan or Shah Rukh Khan’s film over it.

Kaabil is Hrithik Roshan’s first film in 2017. His last project had been Mohenjo Daro which had also clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Rustom.

Hrithik Roshan at an institution in Kolkata to promote Kaabil:

@iHrithik @yamigautam thnk u so much fr cmng to our clge.We all waited for almst 2 hrs..nd it paid off #bhawanipur pic.twitter.com/GSMFO7e8je — sayantan chakraborty (@sayanta01991720) February 3, 2017

Hrithik Roshan’s film has managed to survive in this terrific battle of the box office. Usually, when two films release on the same date, one loses the battle terribly while the other one grabs all the audience.

However, both Kaabil and Raees are going strong at the box office.

