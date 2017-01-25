Kaabil box office collection day 1: Can Hrithik Roshan’s film do better than Raees?

Kaabil box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan pulls off the film single-handedly. Kaabil box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan pulls off the film single-handedly.

Hrithik Roshan’s latest film Kaabil has been one of his most anticipated projects in recent times. Blame it on its plot or great performances, it has been one of the most awaited films for cinefans in months. And adding to the craze is Kaabil’s big clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Kaabil, which chose to release a day before the Republic Day, saw its first challenge when SRK’s film also got scheduled the same day. Nevertheless, the Roshans refused to budge and went ahead with the clash.

Also read | Kaabil movie review: Hrithik Roshan is the only bright spot in this dispirited mess of a film

SRK’s highest opener till date remains Happy New New, with Rs 44.97 crores. And for Hrithik, it is his action film Bang Bang with Rs 27.54 crores. Though both these films have a huge gap in terms of numbers, will the two actors’ latest releases lessen the difference? Raees opened on Wednesday with a higher occupancy at 85 percent, as compared to Kaabil’s 35 percent.

Watch | Audience Reaction To Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam Starrer Kaabil

Hrithik has always called Kaabil an important film for him. 2016 wasn’t quite a great year for the star as his Mohenjo Daro bombed. Though Raees is expected to earn between Rs 10-15 crore on day one, Kaabil looks to collect more than Mohenjo Daro due to occupancy. This means, even if Kaabil doesn’t surpass Raees’ opening day numbers, it will surely do better than Mohenjo Daro.

Also read | Kaabil audience reaction: Hrithik Roshan impresses viewers

Kaabil also stars Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy, and Hrithik is winning hearts for his perfect blind act. The man who is out on a revenge also has an emotional back-story. According to reviews, Hrithik does all the heavy lifting and remains the only bright spot of the movie. While both Raees and Kaabil have got a thumbs-up from the critics, who will mint more money is still the big question.

While the total response to both the films remained lukewarm on Wednesday, it is expected to see a rise in the coming days. This is definitely going to be a judgement weekend for SRK and Hrithik. But as they say, may the best film win.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd