Jomonte Suviseshangal movie review: Dulquer Salmaan-starrer is a delightful film

Jomonte Suvisheshangal movie cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mukesh, Anupama Parameswaran, Aishwarya Rajesh

Jomonte Suvisheshangal movie director: Sathyan Anthikad

Jomonte Suvisheshangal movie rating: 3

Jomonte Suvisheshangal finally came out on Thursday after its release was stalled for over a month along with other new Malayalam films due to the profit-sharing dispute between producers and exhibitors of Kerala. The film was supposed to be a Christmas release but has hit the screens on a non-holiday weekend, which will invariably take a toll on its box office numbers.

Jomonte Suvisheshangal is a delightful film written by Iqbal Kuttippuram. The film’s plus point is that it is rooted in reality with characters that cannot simply be classified as either black or white. And another major plus point of the film is director Sathyan Anthikad’s ability to extract convincing and charming performances from his actors.

The film narrates the uplifting journey of its title character, played by Dulquer Salmaan. Vincent, played by Mukesh, is a wealthy businessman in Thrissur. He has various investments but his primary business is real estate. He has four children, including Jomon. Everyone in the family is money-minded except for Jomon who is a misfit. Being the son of a wealthy businessman, Jomon has no worries about his future and lives life on his terms. It is easy to judge his character as a spoiled brat in the beginning, but he is the one who does right by his father during the difficult times.

Due to a bad business decision, Vincent loses all his wealth and house. While all his other children and close relatives make it clear that they want no part in his struggle, Jomon steps in and takes his father under his wing. They shift to Tirupur in Tamil Nadu where Jomon starts a textile business with an old friend. Unfortunately, his spendthrift business partner runs the business into the ground, dealing another blow to Jomon and Vincent.

Will Jomon be able to fight all odds with his father besides him? While the story is not something unheard of, the direction and the screenplay, which appreciates the small joys in life, ensure film is a charming watch. The film is about finding the silver lining in the darkest of clouds and cherishing the ones who stand by us in sadness and happiness.

One of the important qualities of a feel-good movie is that it should be a well-written comedy set in the real world. And Jomonte Suvisheshangal packs enough of smartly written jokes to keep the audience in a light-hearted mood amid the struggles of its lead characters.

Mukesh and Dulquer as father and son are delightful. Anupama Parameswaran as Catherine appears briefly in the film but she has done her part convincingly. Aishwarya Rajesh as Vydehi plays an important role in the second half of the film and the chemistry between her character and Dulquer’s adds to the feel-good factor of the movie. All other characters in the movie have a purpose and they contribute to the progress of the film. The writer should be appreciated for that. In addition to that, the film does not wander away from the story for imagery or unwanted songs. The songs, which are scored by Vidyasagar, are cleverly used to help the story move forward.

It is a shame that the release of Jomonte Suvisheshangal was stalled for so long and it didn’t reach the audience during Christmas as planned. The Malayalam film industry, however, has flagged off the new year with a charming family entertainer.

