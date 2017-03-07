Jolly LLB 2 is heading to Rs 200-cr mark. Here’s how much Akshay Kumar earned

Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar has earned around Rs 40-45 crores as profit from film’s success. Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar has earned around Rs 40-45 crores as profit from film’s success.

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 is turning out to be one of the biggest hits of the year so far. On March 6, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has made Rs 114.47 crore in India till now. “#JollyLLB2 collects ₹ 1.50 cr in Weekend 4… Total: ₹ 114.47 cr. India biz. HIT… #PowerOfGoodContent,” he had written. In worldwide gross, the film is inching towards Rs 200-crore mark.

Akshay Kumar who believes in completing a film in 40-45 days has apparently opted for 80% profit sharing ratio in Jolly LLB 2’s collection, according to a report published in Bollywood Hungama. Akshay Kumar has earned around Rs 40-45 crores as profit from film’s success. Here’s how it happened.

Jolly LLB 2 was made on an economical budget of Rs 45 crore, including promotion budget. The film has collected Rs 114.47crore. However, the final amount stands at Rs 111.95 crore after cutting all costs.

No wonder then why other actors want to get Akshay’s business sense. The actor has always maintained that he completes a movie in 40-45 days, which turns out be beneficial for producer and the entire film unit. The completion of the film within a tight schedule and budget eventually benefits the entire film. The actor completed Jolly LLB 2 in 33 days. In comparison, several Bollywood movies starring huge stars can take around one to two years for completion. While the cost of a Khan film is around Rs 80-100 crore, Akshay’s films are made at half the budget.

His star power, coupled with great stories, have propelled Akshay as one of the most commercial viable actors in Bollywood today. As reported by Forbes, Akshay’s 2016 releases — Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3 — collected a whopping amount of $19.4 million, $19.1 million and $16.3 million respectively.

