Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar film stays strong despite new releases

Akshay Kumar is all set to deliver yet another Rs 100-crore movie. Jolly LLB 2 has collected Rs 81.85 crore in eight days. Subhash Kapoor’s courtroom drama collected Rs 4.14 crore on Friday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, “#JollyLLB2 continues to dominate, despite new releases… [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr. Total: ₹ 81.85 cr. India biz… Strong Weekend 2 on cards.”

If Jolly LLB 2 collects Rs 100 crore, this will be Akshay Kumar’s fourth film in the club after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom. Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted, “So basically #JollyLLB2, in its second weekend, has done close to double the business of all new releases combined together. Wow.”

Jolly LLB 2 is doing well despite new releases including The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi and Irada. The film is expected to sustain its momentum during its second weekend also.

Subhash Kapoor’s courtroom drama has certainly benefited from Akshay’s star power. Co-stars Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla expressed that Akshay as an actor and star brings a different facet to the film. “To bring more star power to the sequel should not be considered crime. We all are here to do business. There’s nothing wrong in it. Akshay Kumar is the most saleable, commercially viable superstar of this era. Trade analysts have declared that ” Annu Kapoor said in an interview with indianexpress.com.

Earlier, the sequel Jolly LLB 2 — which had Akshay replacing Arshad Warsi in the titular role — crossed the lifetime collection of the first instalment in mere three days. The lifetime earnings of Jolly LLB, starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, was Rs 32 crore, whereas Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 30.52 crore in just two days.

