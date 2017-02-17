Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar film inching towards Rs 100-crore mark

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 8: It will be It will be interesting to see if Akshay Kumar is able to deliver another Rs 100-crore film. Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 8: It will be It will be interesting to see if Akshay Kumar is able to deliver another Rs 100-crore film.

Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 has collected Rs 77.71 crore in its opening week. The film is inching towards Rs 100-crore mark. Subhash Kapoor’s courtroom drama collected Rs 7.26 crore, 9.07 crore, Rs 5.89 crore and Rs 5.03 crore on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#JollyLLB2 Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr, Mon 7.26 cr, Tue 9.07 cr, Wed 5.89 cr, Thu 5.03 cr. Total: ₹ 77.71 cr. India biz.” He also shared, “More #JollyLLB2 had an IMPRESSIVE Week 1… Eyes ₹ 100 cr mark… Performance in Weekend 2 crucial, will give an estimate of its lifetime biz.”

Jolly LLb 2 will have to share the screens with this weekend releases – The Ghazi Attack, Irada and Running Shaadi. It will be interesting to see if Akshay is able to deliver another Rs 100-crore film after Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3 last year. Jolly LLB 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. This year, Akshay will also be working with Rajinikanth in 2.0.

Also Read: Moonlight movie review: The story and setting is so universal, it’ll break your heart

The final schedule of director Shankar’s upcoming sci-fi film is underway at a lavish set built on the outskirts of Chennai. The filmmakers will shoot an action sequence with superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay, involving a lot of aerial work. Amy Jackson, who recently returned from London, has also joined the film sets. She will also be performing stunts with two of India’s biggest movie stars.

#JollyLLB2 Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr, Mon 7.26 cr, Tue 9.07 cr, Wed 5.89 cr, Thu 5.03 cr. Total: ₹ 77.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2017

#JollyLLB2 had an IMPRESSIVE Week 1… Eyes ₹ 100 cr mark… Performance in Weekend 2 crucial, will give an estimate of its lifetime biz… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2017

The actress has reportedly been preparing for action sequences in the film by practising yoga, meditation and other exercises to increase her core strength and physical balance.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd