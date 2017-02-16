Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 7: Can Akshay Kumar hold off The Ghazi Attack?

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 7: The Akshay Kumar film was the fourth major release of 2017, after Raees, Kaabil and OK Jaanu. Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 7: The Akshay Kumar film was the fourth major release of 2017, after Raees, Kaabil and OK Jaanu.

Did we say that Akshay Kumar has begun his rule at the box office? Well, yes, considering his latest film Jolly LLB 2 has crossed Rs. 72.68 crores even before it completed its first-week run. The courtroom drama is also among Akshay’s top 5 first week earners. It won’t be surprising to see the film doing exceptionally well, considering it is getting the nod from both the audience and critics alike. However, the film is now up against competition from this week’s releases — The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi and Irada. However, it is The Ghazi Attack with its crisis-in-water storyline that is true competition for Jolly LLB 2.

Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 2 opened with Rs. 13.20 crore on Friday, and collected Rs. 5.89 crore on Wednesday. The film is seeing a constant progression at the box office and enjoying its jolly week too. The movie is the sequel to the 2013 film which starred Arshad Warsi. It also stars powerhouse performers like Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor. Huma Qureshi is also a part of Jolly LLB 2.

Jolly LLB 2 was the fourth major release of 2017, after Raees, Kaabil and OK Jaanu. While the first two have entered the 100-crore club, Jolly LLB 2 is also inching towards the elite club too. Akshay Kumar’s film is getting a strong word-of-mouth publicity and hence attracting audience.

Also read | Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 72.68 cr, among his top 5 first week earners

The Neeraj Pandey directorial is the story about a lawyer, played by Akshay, who treats his profession casually until he comes across the case of an innocent man killed and falsely declared a Kashmiri terrorist while the real terrorist goes into hiding in Uttar Pradesh.

Jolly LLB 2 is getting a thumbs-up in India and overseas, but it was heavily censored in Pakistan for showing Kashmiri Muslims “in a bad light.” Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees was banned in the country for a similar reason.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd