Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar film enjoys a jolly good week

Akshay Kumar had a jolly weekend. And even the week looks good for the actor. Jolly LLb 2 that opened to a warm response continues to do exceptionally well at the box office. The film collected Rs. 13.20 crore on Friday, and till its fifth day on Tuesday, the film collected Rs. 66.79 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the entire breakup of its collection. “#JollyLLB2 biz jumps on Tue [Valentine’s Day]… Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr, Mon 7.26 cr, Tue 9.07 cr. Total: ₹ 66.79 cr,” he wrote.

Akshay Kumar, who already has half a dozen films coming up in 2017, began his hit lineup with Jolly LLB 2. The courtroom drama, which is a sequel to the 2013 film and starred Arshad Warsi, is getting a great word-of-mouth appreciation because of its small town charm, power packed dialogues, well-shot court scenes and great comic touch.

While the previous two hits of 2017, Raees and Kaabil, had a major clash at the box office during the Republic Day weekend, Jolly LLB 2 also had its brush with controversy when the legal fraternity of India raised objections to certain scenes and dialogues which allegedly presented the country’s judiciary in negative light. Jolly LLB 2 is now doing a better business than both Raees and Kaabil and getting love of fans and critics alike. It won’t be wrong to expect the film might cross the lifetime collections of the other two.

Jolly LLB 2 also stars actors Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor, who are giving a strong support to the film with their amazing act. Huma Qureshi plays Akshay’s love interest, and Sayani Gupta has managed to grab eyeballs with some great scenes too.

