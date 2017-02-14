Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 5: Why Akshay Kumar’s films manage to make an ‘instant’ connection with audience

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar film has collected Rs 57.61 crore in just four days. Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar film has collected Rs 57.61 crore in just four days.

Akshay Kumar is one of the few actors in the industry today who is able to make an ‘instant’ connection with the audience. He has been able to pick, choose and embrace an ordinary man’s extraordinary story and convert it into a profitable movie. He has played a businessman in Airlift, a naval officer in Rustom and now a lawyer in Jolly LLB 2. Which another actor would have played a small town lawyer with such an ease and flair as Akshay in Jolly LLB 2? Unlike others big stars, Akshay isn’t looking to do a ‘certain’ kind of cinema and that’s what has worked in his favour. This seems to be working at box office too.

The film has collected Rs 57.61 crore in just four days. Jolly LLB had already covered it’s production cost prior to its release. Unlike other big Bollywood ventures, Jolly LLB 2 was made on an economical budget of Rs 45 crore.

The film industry is no more a La La Land for producers. Movie making has become a costly and risky business with the onslaught of digital and live streaming content. The footfalls are an all-time low in theatres. Akshay Kumar knows how to keep a producer happy while not compromising with the content at the same time. “Akshay is one of the few stars who understands the business of movie-making. He understands the need to make films on a tight budget, and therefore [knows] the importance of actors charging a flat fee, which has resulted in our film being profitable. This is how the business model of all films should be structured,” Fox Star Studios CEO Vijay Singh was quoted in an interview with Forbes. Fox Star Studios, India is co-producer of Jolly LLB2.

Akshay Kumar’s slow and steady rise to the upper echelons of Bollywood is no less than a fairytale. But he has worked his way up through hard work and patience. “My big break happened by doing the small breaks. How money attracts money, work attracts bigger work — I just kept on doing as much work as possible and suddenly I had a big break, ” Akshay told Forbes in another interview.

His films celebrate the day-to-day, trivial matters of life. Akshay’s roles in his movies are very contemporary and relatable. Unlike Hrithik Roshan’s Rohan in Kaabil or Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, one could relate with a character like ‘Jolly’. While other big stars in the industry are investing in big sets, item numbers or playing a larger-than-life hero, Akshay is keen on playing interesting ordinary characters.

While his co-actor Annu Kapoor in Jolly LLB 2 thinks that Akshay is a superstar, Saurabh Shukla finds an actor in Akshay. “Apart from being a star, he is a wonderful actor. That is his prime job. Akshay Kumar has time and again proved himself as an actor. He hasn’t only done so-called commercial films, but he has also done Special 26, Baby and Rustom. He was one of the best actors in Khaki, ” Saurabh said in an interview with indianexpress.com.

“I get bored after doing a character for more than 35-40 days. I am enjoying my work. I feel lucky when filmmakers come to me with different characters, ” Akshay said in an interview with Rajeev Masand. It’s a beauty of Akshay’s repertoire that he has managed to strike a balance between commercial success and doing convincing characters on screen.

