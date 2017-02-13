Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 4: Can Akshay Kumar film pass the Monday test?

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film has collected Rs 50.46 crore in three days, giving the film 2 a solid start. Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film has collected Rs 50.46 crore in three days, giving the film 2 a solid start.

Akshay Kumar film Jolly LLB 2 has done a tremendous business over its first weekend at the box office. The film has collected Rs 50.46 crore in three days, giving Jolly LLB 2 a solid start. Based on solid word-of-mouth from the audience, the film saw massive improvement from Friday till Sunday. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in important roles. This is Akshay’s first release of 2017 and has already managed to break the box office record of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, ” #JollyLLB2 has a TERRIFIC Sun. Goes from strength to strength. Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr. Total: ₹ 50.46 cr. India biz.” Will film sustain the momentum on weekdays as well? That remains to be seen. Weekdays collections are crucial in a film’s overall box office earnings. Two films – The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi.com are going to be released next weekend. Jolly LLB 2 will have to share screens with these two films.

#JollyLLB2 has a TERRIFIC Sun. Goes from strength to strength. Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr. Total: ₹ 50.46 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Neeraj Pandey is busy working on the script of his much-delayed film Crack but is not sure when the movie will go on floors. In November 2016, Akshay had announced on Twitter about doing another project with Neeraj titled Crack which was to release on Independence Day this year. He had also shared the first look of the film which showed a broken pair of spectacles.

However, due to some reasons are best known to the makers, Crack got delayed and rumours of the film being shelved were doing the rounds. “We are working on the script of ‘Crack’ right now. Once the script is ready we will begin (shoot),” Neeraj told PTI. Ask him if the film will go on floors this year or next year the director says, “Let’s see. I won’t say anything till the script is locked.”

