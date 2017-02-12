Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film to overtake Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB’s lifetime collection

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film The film saw a growth of 31.20% on its second day with a collection of Rs 17.31 crore. Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film The film saw a growth of 31.20% on its second day with a collection of Rs 17.31 crore.

Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar is set to cross the lifetime collection of its first instalment, in mere three days. The lifetime collection of Jolly LLB, starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, is Rs 32 crore, whereas Jolly LLB 2 has collected Rs 30.52 crore in just two days. The film saw a growth of 31.20% on its second day with a collection of Rs 17.31 crore, according to trade analyst Joginder Tuteja. If the movie crosses Rs 100-crore mark, Jolly LLB 2 will become Akshay Kumar’s fourth film in a row to have entered the elite club after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom within 13 months.

Akshay Kumar film also surpassed Kaabil’s two-day collection of Rs 29.1 crore. The film collected Rs 13.20 crore on the first day. The third day, which is Sunday, will be crucial in the total weekend collection of Jolly LLB 2. Usually, a film sees a huge jump in a collection on Sunday.

.@AkshayKumar is set to score his 4th century in a row with #JollyLLB2 after #Airlift #Housefull3 #Rustom, and that too within 13 months! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) February 12, 2017

#JollyLLB had scored 32 cr in its lifetime. #JollyLLB2 has scored 30.52 cr in 2 days. The franchise grows, and how!! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) February 12, 2017

#JollyLLB2 shows an incredible 31.20% growth as Day 2 collects 17.31 crore. Total: 30.51 cr. — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) February 12, 2017

Subhash Kapoor’s courtroom drama has certainly benefited from Akshay’s star power. Co-stars Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla expressed that Akshay as an actor and star brings a different facet to the film. “To bring more star power to the sequel should not be considered crime. We all are here to do business. There’s nothing wrong in it. Akshay Kumar is the most saleable, commercially viable superstar of this era. Trade analysts have declared that,” Annu Kapoor said in an interview with indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, the film has been reportedly banned in Pakistan. The authorities of the Pakistan censor board are not happy with references of Kashmir issue in the film.

