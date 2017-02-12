Latest News

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film to overtake Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB’s lifetime collection

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 3: The lifetime collection of Jolly LLB, starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, is Rs 32 crore, whereas Akshay Kumar film has collected Rs 30.52 crore in just two days.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 12, 2017 7:12 pm
Jolly LLB 2, Jolly LLB 2 collection, Jolly LLB 2 box office collection, Jolly LLB 2 total collection, Jolly LLB 2 movie collection, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Kumar jolly llb 2, jolly llb 2 Akshay Kumar, Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 3, Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day three, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film The film saw a growth of 31.20% on its second day with a collection of Rs 17.31 crore.

Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar is set to cross the lifetime collection of its first instalment, in mere three days. The lifetime collection of Jolly LLB, starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, is Rs 32 crore, whereas Jolly LLB 2 has collected Rs 30.52 crore in just two days. The film saw a growth of 31.20% on its second day with a collection of Rs 17.31 crore, according to trade analyst Joginder Tuteja. If the movie crosses Rs 100-crore mark, Jolly LLB 2 will become Akshay Kumar’s fourth film in a row to have entered the elite club after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom within 13 months.

Akshay Kumar film also surpassed Kaabil’s two-day collection of Rs 29.1 crore. The film collected Rs 13.20 crore on the first day. The third day, which is Sunday, will be crucial in the total weekend collection of Jolly LLB 2. Usually, a film sees a huge jump in a collection on Sunday.

Subhash Kapoor’s courtroom drama has certainly benefited from Akshay’s star power. Co-stars Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla expressed that Akshay as an actor and star brings a different facet to the film. “To bring more star power to the sequel should not be considered crime. We all are here to do business. There’s nothing wrong in it. Akshay Kumar is the most saleable, commercially viable superstar of this era. Trade analysts have declared that,” Annu Kapoor said in an interview with indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, the film has been reportedly banned in Pakistan. The authorities of the Pakistan censor board are not happy with references of Kashmir issue in the film.

