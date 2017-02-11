Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film to have a jolly weekend

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 2: Trade pundits reported that the film opened fairly across the country and a positive word of mouth is sure to bring in more audience at the theaters. Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 2: Trade pundits reported that the film opened fairly across the country and a positive word of mouth is sure to bring in more audience at the theaters.

Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay Kumar, started on a good note. The film managed to collect Rs 13.20 crore on its first day. Akshay’s courtroom drama will see an upswing on Saturday and Sunday. Trade pundits reported that the film opened fairly across the country and a positive word of mouth is sure to bring in more audience at the theaters. Trade analyst Komal Nahta observed, “#JollyLLB2 opens fairly well today; reports r good all over. A lot of entertainment in the film. Akshay, Annu Kapoor & Saurabh Shukla excellent.” The film has so far managed to get rave reviews from critics and viewers alike.

Jolly LLB 2, which also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor, is a sequel to Jolly LLB – a 2013 courtroom drama that had Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in lead roles. The new replacements Akshay Kumar and Annu Kapoor are getting a lot of appreciation for their roles too. Saurabh Shukla who reprises the role of judge Sunderlal Tripathi, has got more shades in the sequel. Both Saurabh and Annu lauded Akshay for doing justice to the character of Jolly.

#JollyLLB2 opens fairly well today; reports r good all over. Lot of entertainment in the film. Akshay, AnnuKapoor & SaurabhShukla excellent — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 10, 2017

“A lot of credit for my performance in Jolly LLB 2 goes to Akshay as he was my co-actor as well as Annu Kapoor. If you like my performance in the film, it is due to these two actors. Akshay is a bigger star in terms of trade value. That’s completely a different area. But apart from being a star, he is a wonderful actor. That is his prime job. Akshay Kumar has time and again proved himself as an actor,” said Saurabh in an interview with indianexpress.com.

