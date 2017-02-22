Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 13: Akshay Kumar film’s jolly phase still continues

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 13: Running in its third week, the Akshay Kumar film entered Rs 100 crore on Tuesday. Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 13: Running in its third week, the Akshay Kumar film entered Rs 100 crore on Tuesday.

Akshay Kumar’s middle class act, his scooter rides and his small-town nuances continue to strike a chord with the audience. So much so that fans are returning to the theaters for a second watch, just to laugh a little more at actor Saurabh Shukla’s crisp dialogues, applaud Annu Kapoor’s performance and feel connected with Jagdishwar Mishra a.k.a Jolly, played by Akshay. This courtroom drama is surely a hit in every possible manner. Hence, when it crossed Rs 100 crore on Tuesday, it did not look surprising.

Running in its third week, Jolly LLB 2 collected a total of Rs 100.37 crore by Tuesday, easily taking over the week’s new releases – The Ghazi Attack, Irada and Running Shaadi.

Akshay has already given four back-to-back hits in the last 14 months. The actor met the media to celebrate the success of Jolly LLB 2 and gave a classic reply when asked about what mattered more – box-office numbers or the love of audience.

“Love, of course. We’ve made too much money. It is more important I work on a film with a good script and has a good director and a good studio. This film is my first with Shubhashji. Once I like someone, I like working with them. I hope my future films do well too, like the one I am producing, Naam Shabana and Toilet Ek Prem Katha,” Akshay said.

The makers have already hinted that a third film in the installment is also in the pipeline. Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi film, which released in 2013. The latest one also stars Huma Qureshi.

