Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar’s winning spree continues

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama is a sequel to the 2013 film which starred Arshad Warsi.

While the rest of Bollywood kept its race at the box office, sometimes cribbing about the clashes, and at the other times, struggling to cope with the tough competition, Akshay Kumar’s tally with numbers continues to remain strong. Jolly LLB 2, which is the actor’s first release of 2017, is expected to cross Rs 100’crore mark by Tuesday. The film collected a total of Rs 97.92 crore by Monday, and keeping in mind its steady profits, it will enter the coveted club of 100-crore by the end of its day 12.

Jolly LLB 2 has ensured that Akshay Kumar comes at par with Shah Rukh Khan with yet another feat. With this film, Akshay has equalled SRK’s record of seven Rs 100-crore films. His earlier movies crossing this mark are Rustom, Airlift, Housefull 3, Housefull 2, Holiday and Rowdy Rathore, all earning Rs 127.44 crore, 129 crore, 109 crore, Rs 131 crore and Rs 114 crore respectively

Jolly LLB 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla. As per Forbes, the courtroom drama has earned $1.4 million on 163 screens in the US and $270,000 on 22 in Australia.

Akshay has just began his winning spree at the box office. The actor already has his hands full with many more projects – Toilet Ek Prem Katha, 2.0, PadMan and Crack. He has also signed a Salman Khan production. Point to note is, all these films cater to different genres. Akshay sure has some solid plans of capturing the minds of all kinds of audience.

