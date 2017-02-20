Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film is his fifth hit in a row

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film did a stupendous business during the second weekend, keeping its winning momentum despite new releases at the box office. Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film did a stupendous business during the second weekend, keeping its winning momentum despite new releases at the box office.

Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 has collected Rs 95.44 crore in ten days, inching closer towards Rs 100-crore mark. Subhash Kapoor’s courtroom drama has garnered huge accolades from critics and fans alike. The film did a stupendous business during the second weekend, keeping its winning momentum despite new releases at the box office. Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 17.73 crore on the second weekend. The film collected Rs 4.14, Rs 6.35 crore and Rs 7.24 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, “#JollyLLB2 is nearing ₹ 100 cr… Collected ₹ 17.73 cr in Wknd 2… [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr, Sat 6.35 cr, Sun 7.24 cr. Total: ₹ 95.44 cr.”

Jolly LLB easily becomes Akshay Kumar’s fifth hit in a row after Rustom, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rowdy Rathore. Made on a small budget, all these films did a great business. Rustom, Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rowdy Rathore collected Rs 90.9 crore, 83.50 crore, 80.1 crore and Rs 79 crore respectively.

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios told ANI, “We are humbled by the overwhelmingly positive response that we have got for Jolly LLB2. A huge week one ensures that the film will enter the 100 crore club, making it back to back four Akshay Kumar movies to do so. We are expecting a big second weekend and all eyes are now on what the lifetime of this film will be.”

Jolly LLB 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Huma Qureshi in important roles. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is already working on his upcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The actor was recently shooting the film in Bhopal. Akshay also said that Bhopal is cleaner than Mumbai and emphasised on keeping one’s surroundings clean.

