Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar film does well on second weekend

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 10: With a total collection of Rs 88.20 crore, Akshay Kumar film is all set to enter Rs 100-crore club. Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 10: With a total collection of Rs 88.20 crore, Akshay Kumar film is all set to enter Rs 100-crore club.

Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2’s successful run at the box office continues over the second weekend too. With a total collection of Rs 88.20 crore, Jolly LLB 2 is all set to enter Rs 100-crore club. The film showed around 53.38% growth on Saturday with a collection of Rs 6.35 crore in comparison to Rs 4.14 crore on Friday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, “#JollyLLB2 shows 53.38% growth on Sat… Expect a much better Sun… [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr, Sat 6.35 cr. Total: ₹ 88.20 cr. India biz.” The film is expected to do well on Sunday as well.

Akshay will be seen in several films this year including Toilet Ek Prem Katha, 2.0, Padman and Crack. If rumours are to be believed, Akshay is also considering of doing a film with Hrithik Roshan. “They have found a great script which is perfect and they both have lead roles,” a source told DNA.

#JollyLLB2 shows 53.38% growth on Sat… Expect a much better Sun… [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr, Sat 6.35 cr. Total: ₹ 88.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2017

“I am open to doing a two hero film. In fact, I have been approached for one and I am considering it. If there are more actors, I will have to do less work to do in the film, so it’s good for me in a way,” Akshay said in an earlier interview. Hrithik also shared his thoughts on doing a two-hero film.

Also Read: Malayalam actress molestation case: Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas express outrage

“I am open to the idea. I would love to do a film with another actor friend. In fact, I have had a word with some of my colleagues in the industry. We were discussing and planning to do a two-hero film. So let’s see what happens. It’s only about finding the right script that does justice to both actors, ” the actor was quoted in another interview.