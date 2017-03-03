Jolly LLB 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar film is among 2017’s biggest hits

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection: This is Akshay Kumar’s fifth hit in a row after Rustom, Housefull 3, Airlift and Singh Is Bling. Jolly LLB 2 box office collection: This is Akshay Kumar’s fifth hit in a row after Rustom, Housefull 3, Airlift and Singh Is Bling.

Even as Bollywood films released in February are struggling at the box office, Akshay Kumar’s film Jolly LLB 2 has collected Rs 112.97 crore. This is Akshay’s fifth hit in a row after Rustom, Housefull 3, Airlift and Singh Is Bling. Made on an economical budget of Rs 45 crore, Jolly LLB recovered its cost prior to its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures, “#JollyLLB2 [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.50 cr, Mon 61 lakhs, Tue 58 lakhs, Wed 54 lakhs, Thu 53 lakhs. Total: ₹ 112.97 cr. HIT.”

“We are thrilled and humbled by the response that Jolly LLB 2 has got from audiences,” said Vijay Singh, chief executive officer, Fox Star Studios, producers of the film in an interview with Livemint. “The success of the film shows the strength of the franchise and director Subhash Kapoor’s brilliant script reinforces that audiences will embrace good content always,” Vijay added.

Others films that are released in February including The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi, Irada and Rangoon failed to live up to expectations. Rangoon starring big stars like Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan has apparently turned out to be a huge disappointment with a collection of Rs 21.57 crore. The Ghazi Attack also failed to do well and has collected Rs 15.05 crore. Running Shaadi and Irada collected Rs 96 lakh and Rs 85 lakh respectively.

Jolly LLB2’s success doesn’t come as a ‘total surprise’. Subhash Gupta’s courtroom drama had got rave reviews. Akshay’s stardom coupled with the brilliance of actors Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor did wonder for the film.

All figures have been taken from Bollywood Hungama website.

