Jolly LLB 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar film inching towards Rs 200 cr biz

Akshay Kumar’s monopoly at the box office continues with Jolly LLB 2. But this time, it is not just about the domestic screens, but worldwide too. The film can conveniently be called the first hit of 2017, keeping in mind the way it has impressed both critics and fans alike. So, this isn’t a surprise that Jolly LLB 2 is set to cross Rs 200 crore very soon. It collected Rs 185 crore worldwide since its release three weeks ago.

Until Sunday, February 26, Jolly LLB’2 gross domestic earning stood at Rs 153.76 crore, and the overseas figures were at Rs. 31.48 crore. The film earned Rs. 110. 71 crore nett in 17 days, crossing the lifetime collection of Akshay’s another blockbuster – Housefull 3, which had collected Rs. 109.14 crore in total.

Jolly LLB 2 had a great opening on February 10 with Rs 13.20 crore. It went on to cross Rs 50 crore within three days, and entered the 100-crore club on its 12th day. It became Akshay’s seventh film to enter the elite club, equalling Shah Rukh Khan’s tally. Here are all the film of Akshay which found their way to the club — Rowdy Rathore (Rs 133. 35 cr), Rustom (Rs 128 cr), Airlift (Rs 127. 80 cr), Holiday (Rs 112.5 cr), Housefull 3 (Rs 109. 13 cr) and Housefull 2 (Rs 106 cr). And going by the looks of it, Jolly LLB 2 is soon to break more records.

Jolly LLB 2 is the sequel to 2013 film starring Arshad Warsi. The second installment also stars Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. The courtroom drama’s small town connect, real characters, witty one-lines and gripping plot has made it stad out over the other big releases of 2017, mainly Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

