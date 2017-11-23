International Film Festival of India 2017: We use language extremism in our favour, says Prasoon Joshi

Prasoon Joshi Prasoon Joshi

When asked about a section of the audience becoming sensitive to artistic expressions and interpretations, as in case of Padmavati, the Chairman of Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi, said: “It is very important that we don’t brush things under the carpet. Until you don’t express pleasure or displeasure, the society would not know where it stands. If you are saying people are becoming sensitive, acknowledge it.” Joshi was part of a panel discussion on “Is contemporary cinema reflecting the literature of our times?” at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, on Wednesday.

Joshi agreed with co-panelist Amish Tripathi that the country is going through a cultural “churning”. He said: “It is very important, because eventually the intent of the society should be about going from where we formally are to a better place. We believe in this country. We also should know that we are going through a huge phase of change.”

The ongoing changes, according to him, might have created a gap. “Some of us have an ability to argue and some of us don’t have that. Sometimes, we see in TV debates, sometimes I see at literature festivals. People are struggling to even ask the questions. Because we have the language and the facility with language, we dismiss them even before they can put their point forward. That’s not right. That’s a sort of language extremism which we use in our favour. We should understand that a lot of people are not used to debating,” Joshi said, adding “not everybody is so articulate to use the same language”. However, he said, “Deep down, this country feels and means well.”

Tripathi, famous for his Shiva trilogy, said that post-1991 there are dramatic cultural changes that are taking place in India. “What had become a relatively rigid society is suddenly seeing a lot of churning. Whenever a massive change happens in a very short period of time, there is a lot of dislocation. Many of the things that we witness today is part of this change,” he said.

