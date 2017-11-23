International Film Festival of India 2017: Still in the Queue

A still from S Durga A still from S Durga

Sanal Sasidharan, the director of S Durga, wrote a letter to Sunit Tandon, Festival Director of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, requesting him to schedule a date for the screening for the film. Attached with his letter was a copy of the High Court of Kerala’s verdict that has directed the Information & Broadcasting Ministry and IFFI to exhibit the movie during the ongoing festival, which concludes on November 28. “Kindly, schedule a date for the screening of my film S Durga. Please let me know the date urgently so that my entire team can be present along with the censored version of the said films,” said Sasidharan, in the letter. The Kerala-based director is at present attending the Asia-Pacific Film Festival in Australia.

The letter was handed over to the IFFI officials by Kannan Nayar, the lead actor of S Durga, who is attending the festival as a regular delegate. “We would wait for a response from the festival authorities. The HC verdict is a victory for everyone who supports freedom of expression,” said Nayar, a theatre actor from Thiruvananthapuram.

At IFFI’s Open Forum on Wednesday, Nayar tried to raise the question of the film’s screening. However, Tandon refused to respond. The actor believes that the movie needs to be shown and hopes it gets the respect it deserves. S Durga (which was earlier titled Sexy Durga) is likely to release across the country in January. The film’s producer, Shaji Mathew had also approached the Directorate of Film Festivals, Delhi, to submit his appeal about its screening. “I was asked to get in touch with the IFFI officials regarding this,” he said.

The actor, however, sounds a bit disappointed that the Kerala film fraternity did not come out in support of the film when it was dropped from the Indian Panorama 2017. “In Tamil Nadu, during the Mersal controversy, none less than Kamal Haasan came forward to defend it. Things are different in Kerala. No big name wants to associate with the movie,” he says.

Nayar has worked under Sanal’s direction for the first time in S Durga. “He did call me for another film earlier but I could not participate. I was busy with theatre. In Thiruvananthapuram, there are 20 amateur theatre groups and I keep engaging with most of them.” Though the actor started doing bit roles in Malayalam movies since 2007, this is his first major role. “While doing the film, we knew we had something significant with us. We won an award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, too, in February,” he adds. On being asked about the possible screening date of S Durga at IFFI, Tandon had earlier said: “I am not the right authority to speak on this matter.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App