Zsa Zsa Gabor’s husband did not tell her about amputated leg

Veteran actress Zsa Zsa Gabor’s husband Frederick Prinz von Anhalt says he did not tell her about her amputated leg for three years. Prinz von Anhalt made the startling admission during his eulogy at Gabor’s funeral, at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, reported Female First.

“I told her that we were going to get an x-ray. She woke up and said, ‘What happened?’ I told her nothing. She was in the hospital for about 14 days. The wound was healing so fast, faster than we expected, it was just perfect. They wanted to keep us another two weeks and I said, ‘No, we’re going home.’ So I took her home.”

“She didn’t know the leg was gone. She found out three years later and it was my mistake because I tried to sit her up on the bed. All of a sudden she looked down and she said there’s a leg missing. I said, ‘No, the leg is there right in front of you. You don’t need a leg.’ And that’s it. It was all OK. We went out and had fun. Everything was OK,” he said. Gabor who died earlier this month after suffering a heart attack.