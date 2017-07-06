Zombie films Hollywood-ised now, says George Romero

Filmmaker George Romero comment on zombie films has come after actor Brad Pitt, who starred in “World War Z”, and David Fincher have been confirmed to team up for a sequel to the zombie apocalypse film. Filmmaker George Romero comment on zombie films has come after actor Brad Pitt, who starred in “World War Z”, and David Fincher have been confirmed to team up for a sequel to the zombie apocalypse film.

Filmmaker George Romero, known for making satirical zombie movies, says films based on concept of zombies are now “Hollywood-ised”. The 77-year-old is known for a series of gruesome movies like “Night of the Living Dead”, “Dawn of the Dead” and “Day of the Dead”.

His comment on zombie films has come after actor Brad Pitt, who starred in “World War Z”, and David Fincher have been confirmed to team up for a sequel to the zombie apocalypse film, reported telegraph.co.uk.

Citing Pitt starrer “The Walking Dead”, Romero told Indie Wire magazine: “I harbour a lot of resentment. I used to be the only guy on the zombie playground and unfortunately Brad Pitt and ‘The Walking Dead’ have made it Hollywood-ised.

“I was ready to do another one, a $2 million to $3 million one and nobody will finance a zombie film now. It’s not really resentment. I’ve had a terrific run,” he added.

Romero is currently working on a new zombie movie “Road of the Dead”, an automotive take on the undead, and he co-wrote the movie with Matt Birman who will step into the director’s seat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App