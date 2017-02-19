Zoe Saldana, the new mommy shares news of her third child, son Zen. See pic

Zoe Saldana posted a picture of her three kids. Zoe Saldana posted a picture of her three kids.

Zoe Saldana is in a happy phase now. She has recently welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with husband Marco Perego. This new mommy thus took to Insagram to share the news of her little bundle of joy’s arrival, with a pic.

Zoe posted a picture of her three kids, with the caption, “Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy,”

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego are also parents to twin sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, who turned 2 in November. Zoe and Marco tied the knot in 2013 after three months of dating.

See Zoe Saldana’s kids’s pic:

Avatar star Zoe Saldana, who has first time worked with Ben Affleck in Live By Night, said earlier the actor-director specifically wanted her to play Graciela in the movie. Directed by Affleck, 44, the crime drama centres around a group of individuals and their dealings in the world of organised crime.

Starring Affleck as Joe Coughlin, the film also includes Elle Fanning, Saldana, Brendan Gleeson, Robert Glenister, Matthew Maher, Saldana in main roles. The 38-year-old actress, who is playing Joe Coughlin’s (Affleck) love interest in the movie, praised the Argo star, saying he was so certain about casting her in the movie that she could not say no to it.

“Ben Affleck is a great filmmaker, so when he called asking to meet with me, I agreed, even though I was pregnant and the timing didn’t seem to work. “But Ben was confident we could work that out, and told me, ‘Graciela is a great character for you and, quite frankly, there’s just no other actress I want for the role’,” Saldana said in a statement then.

Saldana also described how Affleck helped her understand the role of Graciela. She then said, “When I read the script, I thought there was a real integrity to the way Ben chose to tell this story. “Ben and I talked a lot about Graciela – who she was and the things that are important to her. If I am going to play someone’s love interest, as I do in ‘Live by Night’, then it must be a meaningful and strong character, and he promised me that together we’d strengthen the role – that we’d rehearse it and do whatever it took to make her come alive. I really appreciated that openness.”

