Zoe Saldana will suffer from FOMO after leaving Marvel Cinematic Universe

Actor Zoe Saldana was seen in Avengers Infinity War in the role of Gamora. Actor Zoe Saldana was seen in Avengers Infinity War in the role of Gamora.

Actor Zoe Saldana feels she will suffer from the ‘fear of missing out’ or FOMO after she exits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 39-year-old actor, who starred as Gamora in the recently released Infinity War, said she is grateful she got the opportunity to play a part that is a great role model.

“Yes and no. It was sad, of course, because I think that we all suffer from FOMO. There is a fear always of missing out, but I’m so happy that I got to play a part in the Marvel Universe, and I also got to play a character that – it has been brought to my attention – is seen as a great role model for young women. And also for young boys. I live for that, that’s why I do what I do. So I guess I’m going to cry all the way to ‘Avatar’, you know?” Saldana told LA Times newspaper.

Meanwhile, her recent release Avengers Infinity War is doing really well at the box office. Just in India, the film has managed to earn Rs 114 crore till Tuesday, May 5. The film is on pace to be the sixth movie in history to premiere at the U.S. box office with more than $200 million.

The actor, who is set to reprise the role of Neytiri in the upcoming “Avatar” movies, said she is looking forward to work with veteran director James Cameron again. “We are just about finishing motion capture production on the (second and third) movies, and then after that, they go straight into pre-production for the live-action part that will shoot for six months in New Zealand. So we’re kind of only halfway done,” she revealed.

Cameron is shooting all four Avatar films back-to-back with release dates set for 18 December 2020,17 December 2021, 20 December 2024, and 19 December 2025, respectively.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App