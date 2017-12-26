Zac Efron, Zendaya got bruised during filming of The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman will be out on December 29. The Greatest Showman will be out on December 29.

Zendaya and Zac Efron, who will be seen in the upcoming movie The Greatest Showman alongside Hugh Jackman, revealed that they were left “bruised” during the filming of the movie.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the director of the movie, Michael Gracey, shared that they struggled filming scenes in the circus where they were intended to graciously glide past one another, because they would accidentally ”slam” into each other when they were whizzing around the arena, which left them battered and sore.

He noted, “Rewrite the Stars was incredibly challenging. You’d have this beautiful shot of Zendaya flying around Zac and Zac’s in the foreground and it’s just perfect. And just as she’s about to sing the line that you need in that moment, the rope twists and her whole body moves and that line you want, she’s facing away from camera. It’s things like that you’re like, ‘Ughhh!'”

He further added, “And also a lot of the jumping and swinging and the two of them coming together, there are so many takes of that being so awkward and so clunky as they don’t quite swing past each other, they just slam into each other. All of a sudden what’s meant to be balletic and slow and wonderful effortless feel, all of a sudden becomes incredibly brutal and violent as these bodies go slamming into each other. That was a lot of takes and a credit to Zac and Zendaya – they were so bruised.”

However, the pair was adamant on getting the perfect shot and clambered up on the rope to try “again and again and again” until they captured the desired look.

Gracey added, “But they just kept going again and again and again.”

