Zac Efron’s grandparents enjoy Baywatch movie date

Zac Efron’s grandparents showered love on their famous grandson as they arrived in a cinema hall here to watch the actor’s new movie Baywatch. The proud grandparents, who were dressed in some pretty rad prints, were all smiles when they sauntered out to see the action comedy at the Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX in Bend, Oregon on the film’s opening weekend, reported E! Online. Along with an adorable picture of the cute pair on Instagram, the 29-year-old actor wrote, “This just makes everything even more awesome. Love you, grandma and grandpa. I love you guys! Can’t wait to talk u after the movie.”

The film, which is based on the campy ’90s TV drama of the same name, follows Lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) and a brash new recruit (Efron) as the duo uncover a criminal plot that threatens the future of the beach. It also stars Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach and Alexandra Daddario.

The movie has received largely negative reviews and finished third at the box office behind Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 2 with $18.1 million. Efron will be next star in The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman.

While the former starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron was also the big debut for our desi export to the West, Priyanka Chopra, the film's box office collections, however, did not turn out as expected.

According to a report in Variety, “Paramount’s Baywatch was hoping to make an oceanic summer splash but looks to have ended up in the kiddie pool. The rebooted property should land a three-day total of $18.1 million from 3,647 locations and end the four-day holiday weekend with $22 million (not counting the money it made in sneaks on Wednesday). That’s far below early estimates. The movie carries a production budget above $60 million.” Trade analysts aren’t looking at the film rising above its performance over the week.

