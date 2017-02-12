Young women are going to be awesome in 2017: Charlize Theron

The Mad Max: Fury Road star believes the future is female and 2017 is going to be a great year for women, reported Contactmusic. The Mad Max: Fury Road star believes the future is female and 2017 is going to be a great year for women, reported Contactmusic.

Actress Charlize Theron said she feels empowered about the next generation of Hollywood’s leading ladies. The Mad Max: Fury Road star believes the future is female and 2017 is going to be a great year for women, reported Contactmusic. “There is something so unstoppable about young girls at the right time being told and hearing that they can do anything,” she said.

“I think it’s an incredibly powerful moment for young women… Watch out. I think we really are an unstoppable breed. I just love being one of them.” Theron said she is inspired by this younger generation. “I remember when I started in this industry, a lot of us young actresses at that time were the girlfriend or the trophy wife. A lot of times I had to try and create wine out of water.

“I’m inspired in some way by the younger generation to be on top of my game, finding that material and develop(ing) it and try(ing) to get it on television or in movies. There’s storytelling now where women really are at the centre of it and that’s very exciting.”

Charlize Theron also says she would never “compromise” for a man. The “Huntsman: Winter’s War” actress, 40, who has been single since splitting from Sean Penn last year, said she wants to be with someone who will “appreciate” her ambitious nature, rather than try to curb her big dreams. “I’ve never tried to be less assertive in order to make a man feel better. I’ve always dreamed big and wanted to make the best of my life. I never wanted to compromise – otherwise I wouldn’t be happy.