Justin Bieber India tour: You won’t believe which artist will open the live concert of the pop singer

Justin Bieber’s concert in Mumbai is one of the most looked forward to live events in the country. There have been speculations, confirmations and mostly news about the Bollywood celebrities and who might perform with the pop singer himself. However, the latest news is that, Alan Walker – the singer who crooned the popular number “Faded” is going to be a part of this live event. Yes, you heard it right!

Indianexpress.com received an official confirmation that the Norwegian music producer Alan Walker will accompany Justin Bieber to India. Alan, is confirmed to be opening the concert. The 19-year-old artiste rose to fame with his song “Faded” (earlier Fade), as it became a big European hit. He is also one of Billboard Dance artists to watch out for in 2017. And the most important milestone was achieved by Alan recently, when he joined the Billions club on YouTube.

About his upcoming performance in the country, Alan said, “I’m really looking forward to returning to India. My last performance there was amazing, and I can’t wait to my next visit. It’s also a great opportunity and honour to perform alongside Justin Bieber. Who knows, maybe my Indian fans will get a chance to hear some of my new music?” The last time he was in India was in October last year, when he performed with Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

Is Alan going to perform a new track live for the Indian audience? Fans can now look forward to a double treat on May 10 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

So far, Justin’s Purpose world tour has minted about $200 million in gross. His concerts worldwide are sold out, there are even claims that 2.2 million tickets have been sold across all the stops. In 2017 alone, the singer has performed at 10 live concerts and the tour has about 122 stops. A man, his microphone and a world tour – Justin is on a roll!

