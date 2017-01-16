xXx stars Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone say cheers to India with ‘ek garam chai ki pyaali’, see pics

Deepika Padukone seems to have treated her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel to cutting chai. Deepika Padukone seems to have treated her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel to cutting chai.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage and its stars Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone are hitting the headlines for a while now. The film, which saw its India release on January 14, had Vin Diesel coming to Mumbai for promoting the film. Though the man is back home and Deepika has also left for the film’s promotions abroad, it seems Vin can’t forget what India had to offer. And on top of his mind was cutting chai.

Vin, took to social media to share pictures from his trip to India and thanked everyone for the love and hospitality he received. In one of the pictures, we see Vin posing with Deepika with chai being prepared next to them. It seems ‘garam chai ki pyaali’ was foremost on the star’s mind.

Deepika Padukone seems to have shown India in all its glory to her co-star. Starting from a traditional Maharashtrian welcome to teaching him lungi dance, he did it all. And now we see the duo at a tea stall.

See xXx: Return of Xander Cage stars Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone’s recent pics:

Also see a few pics from xXx: Return of Xander Cage star Vin Diesel’s India visit:

So as Deepika learnt some high-octane stunts from this Hollywood debut film of hers, she made sure that this guest of hers takes good memories along.

Watch a few videos of Deepika Padukone’s stunts from xXx: Return of Xander Cage

The third installment of the hugely popular action thriller, xXx: Return of Xander Cage is directed by D. J. Caruso, and also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson in key roles. The film will release in rest of the world on Friday.

