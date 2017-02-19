xXx star Vin Diesel’s version of Selena Gomez and Kygo’s It Ain’t Me ‘rocks’

DJ Kygo and Selena Gomez’s latest track It Ain’t Me remix features a duet by Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel. DJ Kygo and Selena Gomez’s latest track It Ain’t Me remix features a duet by Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel.

Selena Gomez and DJ Kygo’s latest track It Ain’t Me has been loved by Selenators globally. Now, we hear that the remix of this single will feature the Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel. The xXx actor shared the news on his social media platforms and also shared the audio of this version of the song. The actor’s deep voice sounds quite interesting mixed with Selena’s tones.

Vin Diesel teased his collaboration with the Norwegian DJ on by posting behind-the-scenes video of the recording session. Vin wrote along the image on Instagam, “WOW!!!! The new Kygo mix is up on my Facebook page. I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think. Thank you @kygomusic for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you @Selenagomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice. Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth… #kygoselenavin #ItAintMe #gratefultomakemagic #believeinyou.”

Vin Diesel shared the song on his Facebook with the caption, “All love…”

Earlier, Vin had also shared a pic with DJ Kygo with the caption, “You all know how much I love music, so when one of your favorite producers @kygomusic invites you to the studio you go… what I didn’t expect was to be asked to go into the recording booth. Haha… never be afraid to step out of your comfort zone!”

Vin also shared a video with the caption, “This was the day after I chilled with Kygo at my post Grammy party… for years I have done low tech karaoke for you die hard fans, often showing a different and emotional side. But I was never invited into a professional studio, or never had the courage to try it for real with an engineer and everything. The magician somehow took my voice and and added it to the super talented Selena… Kygo sent over the track today and I am Speechless. Wow. Just speechless.”

Vin Diesel was last seen in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and will be seen in The Fate Of The Furious next, all set to release in April.

