Deepika Padukone with Vin Diesel Nirmal Harindran Deepika Padukone with Vin Diesel Nirmal Harindran

FLANKED by her co-star Vin Diesel and director DJ Caruso, Deepika Padukone spoke to the media in Mumbai on Thursday evening ahead of the India release of her much anticipated Hollywood debut, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, on January 13. Even though Padukone, who has been promoting the film in Mexico and America, had lost her voice, that hardly stopped her from talking about her first major international outing. “Vin and I were to work in another project nearly five years ago. That did not work out. Thanks Vin for reviving the xXx franchise and having faith in me to play the role of Serena,” she said.

A warm and traditional Indian reception awaited the team when they landed in Mumbai on Thursday morning. “For many years, I was waiting for an opportunity to work with Deepika, who is an angel and someone with such a beautiful soul,” he said before giving her a peck.

It was Diesel’s first time in India. The first movie his father took him to, as a child, was Sabu Dastagir’s The Thief of Bagdad (1940). Another childhood episode that stayed with the Fast and Furious actor was when his father, a theatre director, took him to meet an Indian guru. The guru predicted that one day Diesel would surprise his parents.

Both Diesel and Caruso were effusive about the “chemistry” that Padukone and the action hero share on-screen. Her xXx journey does not end with this Friday’s release. The actress would also feature in the next installment of xXx franchise. Its shooting is scheduled to start in May.