xXx 4 on the cards, Vin Diesel and H Collective acquire rights

Vin Diesel to reprise his role of Xander Cage in xXx 4. Vin Diesel to reprise his role of Xander Cage in xXx 4.

Vin Diesel’s One Race Films, along with studio H Collective, have acquired the rights of the “xXx” franchise and announced the fourth instalment. Under the deal, Revolution Studios retains rights to the first three films which have collectively grossed nearly USD 1 billion worldwide. DJ Caruso, who directed xXx: Return of Xander Cage, will return for the new film, with Diesel reprising his role as extreme sports athlete-turned-reluctant agent Xander Cage, reported Variety.

The H Collective CEO Nic Crawley said, “During my time at Paramount I was lucky to be involved in the development and distribution of ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage.’ The response from the Chinese box office was unprecedented. Bringing the next instalment of the xXx franchise to The H Collective complements our diversified slate and mission to produce content for a global audience.”

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce the project along with Diesel, Samantha Vincent for One Race Films and the H Collective. Diesel first played Xander Cage in 2002’s Rob Cohen-directed xXx. However, the actor was missing from the sequel, xXx: State of the Union, which was released in 2005. He made a comeback to the franchise with 2017’s “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Nina Dobrev and Toni Collette.

Last year, actor Ruby Rose shared a picture remembering the fun she had on the sets of xXx. She hinted at the next chapter of the franchise in her caption that read, “And while I’m here I can’t forget my training for Adele in xXx… but… more new exciting news on that soon ;)”

Her caption had left many curious. When one of the fans shared a screen-shot of the caption and asked DJ Caruso on Twitter if Ruby was talking about next part of xXx, Caruso replied, “Yes meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates.” Soon, another fan had asked if Serena Unger aka Deepika would still be a part of the franchise to which Caruso said, “Oh yes!” Now, we are waiting for an official confirmation from Deepika’s team.

With inputs from PTI

