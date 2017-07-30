X-Men actor James McAvoy hates shaving his head

James McAvoy plays the role of Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise. James McAvoy plays the role of Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise.

Scottish actor James McAvoy says he didn’t like shaving his head for the role of Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men series of films. The 38-year-old star is currently sporting a bald head to reprise the role of Professor X in Dark Phoenix, his third X-Men film alongside Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence, and the actor reveals to People magazine why he is not a fan of the look. “I used to like the fact that it afforded me a certain amount of anonymity but it no longer does that. Since I did two movies that everybody saw where I had a bald head, now it’s like a beacon. But what do I like about it? Not a lot at the moment,” says McAvoy.

He, however, says at times it gets easy for him as then he doesn’t have to do much with his look in the morning. “I like when it’s been about five or seven days going in,then it’s cool but when it’s properly skinhead I look a bit weird. I do like the fact that I don’t have to do anything in the morning.”

Apart from Dark Phoenix, James McAvoy is also giving his voice to Gnomeo, one of the three titular characters in Gnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock Gnomes. The other two are voiced by Emily Blunt and Johnny Depp respectively. McAvoy’s performance was also appreciated in 2006 film The Last King of Scotland.

He was also widely appreciated by the critics for his performance in the film Split, directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

