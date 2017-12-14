Wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson receives star on Walk of Fame

Dwayne Johnson waves before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Reuters Dwayne Johnson waves before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Reuters

Professional wrestler turned actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson paid tribute to his family on Wednesday as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Jumanji actor, one of the highest paid in Hollywood, struggled to get through his speech with fans chanting “Rocky”, a reference to his wrestling moniker.

Johnson, 45, recognised those who helped him in his career, including girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who is pregnant with their second child. “You don’t have success alone. You don’t do it alone,” he said. “It takes a team so I‘m so grateful right now to recognise a few people in my life and it is just a few and they are here who without them there would be no me.”

After thanking the crowd, he recounted his favourite quote that he first discovered as a 15-year old – “It’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice.” Johnson’s star, the 2,624th to be awarded, is next to the stars of World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon and muppet Kermit the Frog.’

“An unforgettable day. I’m a lucky man and so grateful to have my ohana, loved ones, friends and fans by my side to share in this historic event. Only teared up once. manly tears of course. 18 years later, life comes full circle. #WalkOfFame #Gratitude,” Dwayne Johnson tweeted.

An unforgettable day. I’m a lucky man and so grateful to have my ohana, loved ones, friends and fans by my side to share in this historic event. Only teared up once.. manly tears of course. 18years later, life comes full circle.. #WalkOfFame #Gratitude http://t.co/j7varGoncc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 13, 2017

Earlier this year, Dwayne Johnson shared the screen with Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra in her Hollywood debut, Baywatch. While she essayed the role of the villain Victoria Leech, he was the protector of the beach.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App