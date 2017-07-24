World War II veteran breaks down in tears after watching Dunkirk

A 97 year old veteran shared how he came to tears after watching the Christopher Nolan movie. A 97 year old veteran shared how he came to tears after watching the Christopher Nolan movie.

Ken Sturdy, a 97-year-old veteran who lived through the battle of Dunkirk in the 1940s, recently shared how he came to tears after watching the Christopher Nolan movie.

Sturdy’s attire was full adorned with medals when he went to watch the World War II set drama on Friday. And seeing the same setting that he lived through almost 80 years ago, reminded him of his time so much so that he broke down in tears. He told Canada’s Global News, “I never thought I would see that again, It was just like I was there again.”

The film is based on the battle between Nazi Germany and the Allied forces during World War II. Named to be one of deadliest battles in human history, it lasted nine days and saw more than 50 million fatalities. Sturdy recalls how he was just 20 when he worked with the Royal Navy to aid the stranded soldiers who were being surrounded by the Nazis. “I was in those little boats picking them out of the water. I had the privilege of seeing that film tonight but I’m saddened by it because of what happened on that beach,” he told Global News.

Dunkirk took Sturdy back to those days when thousands of soldiers died or were captured. “Watching the movie, I could see my old friends again and a lot of them died in the war,” he said. “I went on convoys after that in the North Atlantic. I had lost so many of my buddies.”

He added with eyes full of tears that the movie is not just entertainment. “Don’t just go to the movie for entertainment. Think about it. And when you become adults, keep thinking. Tonight I cried because it’s never the end. It won’t happen. We the human species are so intelligent and we do such astonishing things. We can fly to the moon but we still do stupid things,” said Ken Sturdy.

