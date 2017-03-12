Wonder Women trailer: Gal Gadot impresses as fierce and fiery Princess Diana. Watch video

The new trailer of Wonder Women starring Gal Gadot looks impressive. The new trailer of Wonder Women starring Gal Gadot looks impressive.

Wonder Woman is one of the most looked forward to DC movie this year. Fans are excited to see Gal Gadot as Princess Diana of the Amazon, especially after her impressive debut in Batman Vs Superman. Superhero fans have been scouring the internet for everything that they could find about this movie and have also guessed, wondered and expressed opinions about the plot of this movie. Now, with the new Wonder Woman trailer, we have more to talk about.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The trailer was released by Gal Gadot on her official Twitter handle. She had first introduced a new poster of the film and had informed the fans there is a big surprise awaiting everyone the next day. A day later, she posted, “✨Welcome to Themyscira. I am proud to present the NEW trailer for #WonderWoman! ✨”

Watch | Trailer of Wonder Women

✨Welcome to Themyscira. I am proud to present the NEW trailer for #WonderWoman! ✨ pic.twitter.com/8F3G0LMz5Y — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 12, 2017

The trailer features a young Princess Diana, who is taken to a headquarters of sorts, of Amazon where all of God’s gifts are kept. As a child, she is told that only the fiercest of the Amazons can wear the tiara, and Diana was surely not one of them.

Watch | Gal Gadot talks about a surprise

I’ve got a WONDERful surprise in store for all of you! Stay tuned – the wonder is just beginning! 💫 pic.twitter.com/LjCNlYmFtk — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 10, 2017

We see the Princess undertaking training, we see Diana go through some of the toughest routines. Something that no one has ever gone through before. We see the Furious 7 actor look fierce in her role as the Wonder Woman. We see her growing from an innocent curious child to a strong fighter, who is trained by her own mother. We see her learn that not all battles are fair in life and we see the strength of her amazing bracelets. Stunning shots add a great vibe to the film — the contrast is shown splendidly between the mortal city London and Amazon.

Also read | Gal Gadot, DC Universe’s Wonder Woman says that girls now have superhero

The most stunning part of the trailer, however, was when Diana used her ‘Lasso of Truth.’ The stunts look extraordinary. The actors look amazing, however, from prior experiences DC has a way of messing up the plots of any given film. So, we will have to wait and see if Princess of Themyscira, daughter of Hippolyta can impress the masses. ​

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd