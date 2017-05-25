Wonder Woman UK premiere cancelled after Manchester attack

Wonder Woman will be a film based on DC Comics female superhero Princess Diana. Wonder Woman will be a film based on DC Comics female superhero Princess Diana.

Warner Bros has cancelled the May 31 London red carpet premiere of Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman in the wake of the deadly attack in Manchester that claimed the lives of 22 people, including children. The film’s cast, including Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright, were scheduled to make red carpet appearances at the Leicester Square in the British capital, reported Deadline.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK. In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London’,” Warner Bros. said in a statement.

The film will make its world premiere in LA today and is set to hit the US theatres on June 2.

Wonder Woman will be a film based on DC Comics female superhero Princess Diana. We got a glimpse of Gal Gadot in action during her cameo in Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice, but now there will be a film completely focussed on her. The new film will tell the history of the superhero character before she was Wonder Woman. She was known as Princess Diana, who lived in Amazons, trained to be a warrior. Diana met an American pilot, who happened to be the first man she ever met. He told her about the massive conflict happening in the another world. She felt rather convinced that she can stop the threat while fighting alongside met in a war to end all wars. During the real battle she discovered her where her true powers lie and her true destiny.

With inputs from PTI.

