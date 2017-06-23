Wonder Woman to become the highest grossing live action film directed by a woman

Wonder Woman has vowed the audiences with its strong female characterisation and action sequences. Wonder Woman has vowed the audiences with its strong female characterisation and action sequences.

Patty Jenkins, the director of most recent DCEU (DC Extended Universe) film Wonder Woman, is soon expected to surpass Phyllida Lloyd to become the highest earning film director associated with a live-action film. Phyllida Lloyd holds the current record for 2008 British-American-Swedish musical romantic comedy film Maama Mia!. Although not a huge success critically, Maama Mia! was an immense success on the Box office front.

Starring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman was only the second feature film which was directed by Patty Jenkins after 2003’s Monster. The film is the second best reviewed superhero film to date after Logan which was released earlier this year. Wonder Woman, with Patty Jenkins’ efforts and Gal Gadot’s storming performance, may have rescued the floundering DC Extended Universe whose all the previous movies (Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman, and Suicide Squad) were panned by the critics.

Wonder Woman may also become the highest ever grossing film (not just a live-action film) directed by a woman. Currently Jennifer Yuh Nelson holds that distinction for her direction on Kung Fu Panda 2. Jennifer Yuh’s film went on to earn $665.7 million. Kung Fu Panda 2 was the sequel of DreamWorks Animation’s designed film which was released in 2008.

Wonder Woman tells the story of an Amazonian goddess-cum-unconquerable warrior who escapes her isolated island and gets herself involved in global affairs after a fighter pilot crashes on her island tells her about the Great War. Diana (her original name) discovers her destiny and becomes a superhero. Wonder Woman also had a cameo in Batman vs Superman.

