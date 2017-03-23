Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot gives birth to baby girl Maya, see pic

Wonder woman actor Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano welcome home a new member, baby Maya. Wonder woman actor Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano welcome home a new member, baby Maya.

Gal Gadot is currently looking forward to the release of her superhero film Wonder Woman, in which she plays the role of Amazon Princess Diana, daughter of Hippolyta. The trailers of the film have fans eagerly waiting for the movie. In the meantime, the actor who had been promoting her film was pregnant with her second child and has taken to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of her baby bump earlier. The actor gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday who has been named Maya by Gal and her husband Yaron Versano.

She also announced the baby’s arrival on her Instagram page. She posted a photograph of her family in monochrome and said, “And then we were four… She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful.”

See | Gal Gadot’s post about her baby girl, Maya and her pregnancy

Maya is the couple’s second child. They are also parents to their five-year-old daughter, Alma. Just a week back, Gal had shared a ‘No Filter moment’ and said, “With the daily routine of life, family and work I’m distracted all day long. Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I’m 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family.. could not be more grateful to the universe . Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies. ✨🙅🏻🤰🏻✨.”

Also read | Gal Gadot’s armpit hair. That is what people noticed in Wonder Woman’s trailer

Hearty congratulations to Wonder Woman Gal and her husband for the new member is their family. We hope to see the baby soon!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd