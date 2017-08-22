Wonder Woman now the highest grossing superhero origin film ever

Wonder Woman eclipsed Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-man film. Wonder Woman eclipsed Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-man film.

The Princess of Themyscira is now the ‘Queen’ of superhero origin. According to Forbes Magazine, Patty Jenkins directorial has officially become the highest-grossing superhero original movie in the United States ever, beating out Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.

Wonder Woman, which released in theaters on June 2, has made an estimated $404,008,376 million domestically, eclipsing the original Spider-Man’s long-held record of $403,706,375 million. The film is the first female-directed, live-action movie to cross $400 million domestic and $800 million worldwide.

The original Spider-man movie, which starred Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, held that top spot since 2002. The only movie that came close to it was last year’s Deadpool, which missed the mark by about $40 million. The movie is not quite done yet as the movie is yet to release in Japan on August 25 and can beat the worldwide box-office of Spider Man too which stands at $821.7 million.

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, has been a mammoth hit for the studio critically too. Warner Bros previously announced an “untitled event film” for December 13, 2019. Gal Gadot will next appear as Diana Prince in November’s Justice League, alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. Wonder Woman, both the character and the movie, are part of the larger DC Extended Universe that has had films like Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman and Suicide Squad.

Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins is in final talks to helm the sequel of ‘Wonder Woman’ as the director is close to signing a record-breaking deal for the second part. In an interview, Warner Bros. Pictures President and CCO Toby Emmerich had revealed how the sequel won’t take place during World War I but is still likely to be set in the past.

Jenkins was also quoted earlier saying how she would set the sequel in the United States rather than Europe.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App