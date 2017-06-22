Wonder Woman Gal Gadot getting paid lesser than Man of Steel star Henry Cavill rumours quashed

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot got paid almost the same amount as Henry Cavill. Wonder Woman Gal Gadot got paid almost the same amount as Henry Cavill.

There were reports that Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman was paid less than her DC counterpart Superman’s Henry Cavill, but according to sources the two received the same amount for their debut standalone outings. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that Gadot made the same amount upfront if not slightly more on Wonder Woman than Cavill made on 2013’s Man of Steel.

The alleged salary discrepancy story first appeared in a magazine, which cobbled together salary information that had previously appeared in various publications and did not differentiate between upfront salary vs bonuses and performance escalators. The story was later updated but caused a stir on the Internet as Hollywood’s wage gap based on gender has become a widely discussed issue. The magazine story said Gadot was paid USD 300,000, while Cavill received USD 14 million. Warner Bros, the studio behind both movies, declined to comment. Gadot has also starred in movies like Date Night and Knight and Day before she landed her role in Fast & Furious series. Actors with short track-record usually get the six figure pay like Gadot. Earlier, rumours were that Gal Gadot wasn’t paid for the movie.

While the movie is doing exceptionally well at the box office and is about to cross $600 million worldwide, in an earlier interview the Israeli beauty Gal Gadot said she had never thought she would ever get to play an influential character like Wonder Woman in her life. Gal Gadot’s superhero comic marks the first DC Comic movie based on a woman superhero.

(with inputs from PTI)

