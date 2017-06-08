Wonder Woman Gal Gadot reveals she was five months pregnant while shooting the action scenes. Watch videos

Gal Gadot was five months pregnant while shooting. Gal Gadot was five months pregnant while shooting.

Wonder Woman has been a revolutionary superhero movie that places women in the center of this universe and doesn’t just revolve around men. However, it was not only Patty Jenkins who fought the battles of being the first female superhero movie director in the much dominated male industry. The Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot recently revealed an impressive new detail as to how she was five months pregnant when some of the scenes of the movie were shot. Looks like, our Wonder Woman is bent on breaking all stereotypical barriers when it comes to gender issues.

The film has been booming at the box office and has been praised by critics and audiences alike for being the superhero movie both DC and its massive fan base desperately needed in cinemas after Batman vs Superman and Man of Steel. The action packed movie grossed a whopping $103 million in the United States, in its opening weekend which was also the biggest opening weekend box office taking for a female director ever.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where Gadot made an appearance, Jimmy Fallon asked her about the audition, and she ended up giving a full demonstration of how they used green triangle to hide the baby bump from showing in the action scenes that were re-shot when she was five months pregnant. She also talked about her reaction on being selected and how she didn’t even know what the role was about after she was actually signed in. Coming from Israel, Gadot shares her experience on being a small city actor and the journey upto being the face on Times Square. She seems extremely genuine and honest in the talk show and looks just so excited to be there.

To my fans. Thank you all, I love you all so much 🙏🏻😘💋 תודה,

धन्यवाद, Merci, Danke, 谢谢, Gracias, ありがと, Obrigado ❤️#wonderwoman #thankful pic.twitter.com/V2ysd4f6vF — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 7, 2017

Recently, Gadot also shared a small video on Twitter where she thanked all her fans for making Wonder Woman a success. “I just wanted to take a moment and thank you,” Gadot said. “Thank you for making this weekend the most amazing weekend and the craziest weekend I’ve ever had in my life. I mean, Wonder Woman number one movie in the whole world, this is all you. So a big thank you. I’m sending you guys all the good energy and love back.” Gal Gadot has already won our hearts. She had previously also shared some fun, candid snippets from an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, talking about her favourite part of the costume being the lasso and her boots.

Gal Gadot has also played Gisele in three Fast & Furious movies earlier, apart from appearing in her Wonder Woman character in Batman vs Superman too.

