Wonder Woman flies past Batman vs Superman to become highest grossing DC film

The Wonder Woman phenomenon is simply unstoppable. After becoming the live action film with highest domestic plus worldwide earnings for a film directed by a woman (Patty Jenkins), it has now become the highest grossing movie yet in the DC Extended Universe in the domestic (US) market. There have been four films as yet in the DC Extended Universe (shortened to DCEU) starting from Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman. Driven by glowing reviews and unconventional promotion, Wonder Woman had employed limited promotion as compared to previous movies. The publicity it has engendered was mostly word of mouth. Despite this it became one of the biggest films of year and most critically acclaimed film yet in DCEU. Justice League is also slated to be released this year.

According to Forbes, Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman has so far accumulated $330.533 million (and counting). In comparison, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice closely follows with $330.366 million, Suicide Squad has drawn $325.100 million and the first film in the DC Extended Universe Man of Steel got $291.045 million. DCEU has had disappointing run so far. They are far behind in the race against Marvel Cinematic Universe’s films like the Avengers and Iron Man series.

The critical success of Wonder Woman has breathed a new life in the universe and a lot of hope for DCEU rests on the Justice League, its flagship film coming this year. Another film in the universe, Aquaman will be released next year. Although overtaking the domestic earnings of other DCEU movies, Wonder Woman still lags behind them when it comes to worldwide earnings. It has earned $663.648 million so far, while Batman vs Superman collected $873.260 million, Suicide Squad collected $745.600 million and Man of Steel collected $668.045.

