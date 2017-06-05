Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins reveals her first thoughts on Gal Gadot

Director Patty Jenkins talks about Gal Gadot’s casting as Wonder Woman. Director Patty Jenkins talks about Gal Gadot’s casting as Wonder Woman.

Director Patty Jenkins admits she was not initially thrilled about actress Gal Gadot being chosen for the role of Wonder Woman. The 45-year-old filmmaker says her doubts were cleared when she saw the actress in action, reported Playboy.

“I remember when I read in the news that Wonder Woman had been cast and my heart sank. I had been talking to the studio for so long about doing it and I was like well ‘that’s that’. I’m sure we wouldn’t have made the same choice,” says Jenkins.

The director adds she would have settled for an American actress and not gone searching the world for to find her Wonder Woman. “Frankly, I think they did a better job than I could have because I don’t know that I would have scoured the earth as hard to find her. I don’t know that I would’ve looked internationally. I would have just looked for an American girl,” she says.

Even the Israeli beauty, Gal Gadot admitted in an interview that she had never thought she would ever get to play an influential character like Wonder Woman in her life.

Wonder Woman, also featuring Chris Pine and Robin Wright, is in theatres now. The movie has already soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American theaters, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.

According to studio estimates on Sunday, the well-reviewed Wonder Woman surpassed industry expectations with one of the summer’s biggest debuts. Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior, Diana has won the heart of fans. The rare female-led film in an overwhelmingly male superhero landscape is breaking the glass ceiling in multiple ways.

