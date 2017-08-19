Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct the sequel

Patty Jenkins is in final talks to direct Wonder Woman sequel. Patty Jenkins is in final talks to direct Wonder Woman sequel.

Director Patty Jenkins is in final talks to helm the sequel of Wonder Woman. In talks with Warner Bros, Jenkins is close to signing a deal with the studio to step back into the director’s chair, reports aceshowbiz.com. While Wonder Woman 2 was officially confirmed at the Comic-Con, Jenkins’ involvement beyond writing a treatment for the sequel was not confirmed until now.

Jenkins is in negotiations about her salary after Wonder Woman became a hit which is also the reason why the deal is getting delayed. Wonder Woman 2 is set for a December 2019 release. Geoff Johns is providing the screenplay for the film while Gal Gadot is set to return as Diana Prince.

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, has been a mammoth hit for the studio earning USD 779 worldwide. Warner Bros previously announced an “untitled event film” for December 13, 2019. Gadot will next appear as Diana Prince in November’s Justice League, alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. Wonder Woman, both the character and the movie, are part of the larger DC Extended Universe that has had films like Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman and Suicide Squad.

In an interview, Warner Bros. Pictures President and CCO Toby Emmerich had revealed how the sequel won’t take place during World War I but is still likely to be set in the past. Jenkins was also quoted earlier saying how she would set the sequel in the United States rather than Europe.

It’s been reported that Chris Pine will also return for the sequel despite his character’s apparent death in the first movie.

