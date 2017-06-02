Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot almost gave up acting

Gal Gadot who will be seen playing Wonder Woman in the upcoming DC movie, says things changed after she was offered the standalone superhero film. Gal Gadot who will be seen playing Wonder Woman in the upcoming DC movie, says things changed after she was offered the standalone superhero film.

Gal Gadot says there was a time in her life when she was thinking of quitting acting. The 32-year-old actress, who will be seen playing Wonder Woman in the upcoming DC movie, says things changed after she was offered the standalone superhero film, reportedContactmusic. “Being an actress is tough. The amount of rejection you get can be exhausting. It was literally right before I auditioned for ‘Wonder Woman.’,” Gadot says. The actress insists she did not know exactly what film she was auditioning for when she tried out for the ‘WonderWoman’ role but believes it is the perfect one for her. “It was all very secretive. But without ever knowing it,I think ‘Wonder Woman’ was my dream role. “I grew up watching women playing princesses or damsels in distress. You had Meryl Streep and Charlize Theron but it wasn’t common to see great roles for women,” she says.

The actor said she was elated to have veteran actress Lynda Carter with her on the world premiere of her upcoming film “Wonder Woman”. The 32-year-old actress took to Twitter, where she posteda video snippet of her embracing the original Wonder Woman atthe red carpet. “Loved having you by my side @RealLyndaCarter Muah #WonderWoman,” wrote Gadot. Carter had played the dual character of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman on TV in the 1970s. On May 25, the actress, 65, posted a touching message on Facebook where she wrote she was excited to see the character on the celluloid. “I’m in LA, so excited to be attending the premiere of the new Wonder Woman movie, directed by my friend, Patty Jenkins, and starring the beautiful Gal Gadot. “I can’t wait to see that beloved character on the big screen where she belongs. I know it will be great! Go see it June 2,” wrote Carter.

