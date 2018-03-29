Narcos actor Pedro Pascal roped in for Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 2

Narcos actor Pedro Pascal to star in Wonder Woman 2. Narcos actor Pedro Pascal to star in Wonder Woman 2.

Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal, who is best known for his roles as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and Javier Peña in the Netflix series Narcos, has been roped in by Patty Jenkins to star in the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel.

He will be joining the cast along with Kristen Wiig who was finalised in the role of the villain Cheetah, reported Variety. Jenkins and Pascal have previously worked together on TV series Exposed. There is no confirmation on the character that Pascal will be playing in the film.

2017’s Wonder Woman has been a game-changer for the DC universe. Starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot in the lead role, Wonder Woman went on to break a number of records at the global box office. It also became the highest grossing movie to be directed by a woman. The film was also a huge hit with critics. Earlier this year, when news broke that the Wonder Woman dream team of Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot is returning with a sequel, DC fans breathed a sigh of relief.

Pascal, most recently seen in Kingsmen: The Golden Circle, will next be seen in the Antoine Fuqua directed sequel to The Equalizer opposite Denzel Washington. He also has Annapurna and Barry Jenkins drama If Beale Street Could Talk in his kitty. Pascal is currently filming for Triple Frontier with Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund in Hawaii.

Apart from Wonder Woman, DC’s other offerings in 2017 failed to make a mark at the box office as well as with the critics. With Aquaman, Shazam! and Wonder Woman 2 lined up in the coming year, the future does look bright for the DC universe.

