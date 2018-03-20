Wonder Woman 2: Gal Gadot starrer DC film to begin shooting in June

Wonder Woman 2 starring Gal Gadot will go on floors in June. Wonder Woman 2 starring Gal Gadot will go on floors in June.

The shooting on DC’s Wonder Woman 2 will start in June this year. Contrary to earlier reports that stated that the filming will take place in the UK, the film will be shot in the US around the area of Northern Virginia/District of Columbia, reported Omega Underground.

Gal Gadot, who played the iconic superhero in the blockbuster original film and later reprised it in Justice League, will be back for the sequel along with director Patty Jenkins. In June last year, Jenkins had stated in an interview that the sequel would be set in the US.

“The story will take place in the US, which I think is right. She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time,” Jenkins had told Entertainment Weekly. Actor Kristen Wiig recently came aboard the project and will be essaying the role of supervillain Cheetah.

Patty Jenkins had earlier tweeted, “So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot”.

To this, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot tweeted, “I’m SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful!” Just like the first instalment Wonder Woman 2 will also be helmed by Patty Jenkins and is expected to hit the screens in November 2019.

