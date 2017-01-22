Women’s March: Madonna, Katy Perry America Ferrera join protests against Donald Trump

Women’s March: Star join protests against US President Donald Trump, Women’s March: Star join protests against US President Donald Trump,

A day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, women and men inlcuing Hollwyood stars took to the streets of Washington DC to show solidarity for women’s rights and refusal to attend the inauguration.

Celebrities took to Twitter to register their experience at the march and at other places, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hinting at Trump’s questionable policies, music icon Madonna, also one of the attendees, said, “The revolution starts here… To the rebellion. To our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny.”

She added, “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged.”

Madonna also performed her 1989 hit “Express Yourself” at a place near the Capitol. “Ugly Betty” actress America Ferrera was one of the first celebs to voice her opinion against Trump by announcing that she was “waging a war” against the new POTUS.

Ferrera added, “The president is not America. We are America, and we are here to stay.” The city officials stated that the turnout at the Women’s March had doubled to the estimate of 500,000 people by Saturday morning.

Tweets and photographs were proof enough that the subways were flooded with participants. Other stars who participated in the march included Michael Moore, Janelle Monae, Scarlett Johansson, Debra Messing, Ashley Judd and among others.

‘Filmmaker Micheal Moore excitedly announced on Twitter that he would be one of the speakers at the march. “On my way over to the Women’s March on Washington! I’ll be speaking in the first hour. We are the MAJORITY,” Moore wrote.

Katy Perry wrote on Twitter, “Unity. Protection. Power. Progress. WOMEN RISE UP! Getting ready to march with my sisters! @womensmarch #WomensMarch”

Whereas singer Zendaya posted her picture on Instagram which showed her sitting on the marching track with a smile and captioned it as “Get up…stand up”

Democrat Hillary Clinton also tweeted, “Thanks for standing, speaking and marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together.”

With My Girl Amy at the Women’s March in D.C. We Go Hard or We Go Home. 💪🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/st68AeZ3HQ — Madonna (@Madonna) January 21, 2017

Express Yourself……………So you can Respect Yourself. 🎤🎼🎹🎸🗣On Stage at the Women’s March In D.C. 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/p7cEGSNFrK — Madonna (@Madonna) January 21, 2017

On my way over to the Women’s March on Washington! I’ll be speaking in the first hour. We are the MAJORITY. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 21, 2017

Streets are packed! Metro subway jammed!!! Amazing. #WomensMarch — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 21, 2017

Yes! Mad love for our fellow marchers in AR! #womensmarch http://t.co/LGLG8j5ltM — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) January 7, 2017

‘Hope Not Fear’

Indeed.

And what a beautiful piece by Louisa Cannell. #womensmarch 👊👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽✨ pic.twitter.com/7h3Bzx79nB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

The march was also attended by Patricia Arquette, Padma Lakshmi, Amy Schumer, Amber Tamblyn, Olivia Wilde, Jessica Chastain and Julianne Moore.